Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Trex updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

TREX stock traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.67. The company had a trading volume of 77,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,781. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. Trex has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,442.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

