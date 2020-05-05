UBS Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €85.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEI. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.56 ($113.44).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Beiersdorf stock traded down €3.14 ($3.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €88.76 ($103.21). The stock had a trading volume of 419,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a one year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.14.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.