UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €39.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.63 ($50.73).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP traded up €0.73 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €27.85 ($32.38). 4,872,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €27.48 and its 200-day moving average is €43.96. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.