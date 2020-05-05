UBS Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a sell rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,921.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

