UBS Group Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €84.00 ($97.67) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €87.86 ($102.16).

Shares of SIX2 stock traded down €4.75 ($5.52) on Tuesday, hitting €56.90 ($66.16). 155,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. Sixt has a one year low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a one year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.42.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

