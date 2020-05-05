UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect UDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UDR opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.64. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

