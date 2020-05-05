UGI (UGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

