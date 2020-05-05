Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Vectura Group (NASDAQ:VEGPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Vectura Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $103.71 million 37.23 -$402.73 million ($7.36) -8.79 Vectura Group $227.68 million 2.12 -$28.22 million ($0.04) -20.00

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Vectura Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Vectura Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 1 10 0 2.91 Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $77.78, indicating a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -388.30% -52.36% -40.59% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vectura Group beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. Its generic partnering products include flutiform, VR315, VR506, VR730, VR632, VR2081, VR410, and Ellipta for the treatment of asthma; and Phase I clinical stage product is the VR475 (US) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company's Phase II clinical stage products comprise VR465 for treating respiratory syncytial virus infection; VR647 for the treatment of paediatric asthma; and VR736 for the treatment severe influenza. Its Phase III clinical stage products include QVM149 for the treatment of asthma; and VR475 (EU) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company also provides dry powder inhalers; pressurized meter dose inhalers; and smart nebulizers. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

