UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, analysts expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UMH opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.21 million, a P/E ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 21,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,355 shares of company stock worth $336,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

