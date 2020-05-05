Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of UN opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

