United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.59 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.59 for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on URI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of URI opened at $116.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.