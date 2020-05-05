Universal Display (OLED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Universal Display has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

