Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.25. The company traded as high as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 462687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Uranium Participation from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of $670.98 million and a PE ratio of -11.93.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

