USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USAC. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.14.

USAC opened at $7.84 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.78 million, a P/E ratio of -392.00 and a beta of 2.27.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.79%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

