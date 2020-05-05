Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Uxin stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Uxin has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $413.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth $9,445,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uxin by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 1,178,280 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uxin by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 124,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

