ValuEngine Downgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup raised Commercial Metals to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Commercial Metals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

CMC opened at $15.94 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,429,000 after acquiring an additional 128,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,751,000 after purchasing an additional 190,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

