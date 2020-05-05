ValuEngine Downgrades NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NMHLY opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $38.53.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

