ValuEngine Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BPMC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of BPMC opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.10. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

