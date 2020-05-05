ValuEngine Upgrades Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

BSET opened at $6.33 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. On average, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $86,321.90. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $202,985.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $455,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

