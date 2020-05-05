Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. 347,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,352,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

