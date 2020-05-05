Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,590,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,976,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $237.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

