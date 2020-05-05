Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,524 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

