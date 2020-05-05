Varian Medical Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,511 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,059% compared to the average daily volume of 70 call options.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $128.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

