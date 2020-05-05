Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Varonis Systems updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.36–0.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance to (0.36-0.34) EPS.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.73. 320,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,713. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.54.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza purchased 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,613. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,028.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock worth $10,748,948. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

