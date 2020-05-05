Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.36–0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $56-58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.61 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to (0.36-0.34) EPS.

Shares of VRNS opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Varonis Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.46.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $443,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $3,887,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

