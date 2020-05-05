Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,416 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $91,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

