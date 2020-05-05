Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.46. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo purchased 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller purchased 12,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

