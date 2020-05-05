Verso (NYSE:VRS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VRS. ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

VRS opened at $13.44 on Friday. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verso will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $1,585,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

