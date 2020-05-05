Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €89.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €89.00 ($103.49) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.20 ($106.05).

Shares of DG traded up €2.44 ($2.84) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €72.56 ($84.37). 733,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($103.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of €71.59 and a 200-day moving average of €92.49.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

