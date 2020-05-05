Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $399.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.05. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Hershey Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

