Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

