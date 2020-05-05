Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,485 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.87. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

