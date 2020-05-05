VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLVLY. ValuEngine raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VOLVO AB/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

