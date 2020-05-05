Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €46.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €46.90 ($54.53) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of VNA stock traded up €2.51 ($2.92) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €46.50 ($54.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,182,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 52-week high of €54.48 ($63.35).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

