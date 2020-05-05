Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of VNA stock traded up €2.51 ($2.92) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €46.50 ($54.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,182,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 12 month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €44.01 and its 200 day moving average is €47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

