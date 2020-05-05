Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.91 ($63.85).

ETR VNA traded up €2.51 ($2.92) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €46.50 ($54.07). 1,182,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43. Vonovia has a one year low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a one year high of €54.48 ($63.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €44.01 and a 200-day moving average of €47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

