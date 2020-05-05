VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Beat Kahli Purchases 96,923 Shares

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli acquired 96,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $472,015.01. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Beat Kahli bought 2,613 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,065.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 41,287 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $207,673.61.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 46,660 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $228,634.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 100,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Beat Kahli bought 134,826 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $606,717.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VOXX International Corp has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in VOXX International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VOXX International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

