W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Critical Comparison

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for W&T Offshore and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 1 1 2 0 2.25 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 10.69%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.69 $74.09 million $0.60 4.37 SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.28 -$449.30 million N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 13.85% -28.29% 9.19% SandRidge Energy -168.38% -4.39% -3.36%

Risk and Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats SandRidge Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.