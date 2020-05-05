Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,727,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 2,430,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,071. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

