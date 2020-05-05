Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 743,248 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 990,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,071. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

