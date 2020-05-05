Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

WAFD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart bought 1,919 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

