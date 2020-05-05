Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

