Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,599,040 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,599,040 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.