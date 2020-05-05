Wayfair (NYSE:W) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $135.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $183.35 and last traded at $167.56, with a volume of 634693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.26.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,031,151 shares of company stock valued at $26,105,361. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after buying an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,772,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.