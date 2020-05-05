Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report released on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE V opened at $176.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.87. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $345.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

