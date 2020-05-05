Wedbush Comments on Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note issued on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPFH. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.16 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $47,904.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

