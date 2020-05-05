Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.08). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.91).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

