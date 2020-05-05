Wedbush Weighs in on Century Communities Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Century Communities in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCS. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of CCS opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $676.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.83. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $39.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

