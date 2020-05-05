Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 54,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,136,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,732,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,181,000 after buying an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 699,377 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $43,978,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.