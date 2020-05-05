Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. 11,985,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

